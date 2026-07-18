Zimbabwe, Bangladesh clash in series decider: 3rd T20I preview
What's the story
Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are all set to clash in the series-deciding third T20I at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club on Sunday. After Zimbabwe won the opening T20I by 32 runs, Bangladesh made a strong comeback in the second game with a convincing 34-run victory. The latter will be eager to end their tour on a high note by clinching the series. Here is the preview.
Game specifics
A look at the pitch report
The pitch at Queens Sports Club has been balanced in this series, offering something for both batters and bowlers.
Fast bowlers should get some help with the new ball.
Batters who settle down could score freely on this surface. Teams batting first sealed the first two games of this series.
The match, starting at 4:00pm IST, can be streamed live on FanCode (app and website).
Team stats
Here's the head-to-head record
Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have faced each other in 27 T20Is, with Zimbabwe winning 18 and Bangladesh winning nine, as per Cricinfo.
On Zimbabwean soil, the hosts have five wins and as many defeats against Bangladesh.
Moreover, Bangladesh have won six of their last eight T20Is against Zimbabwe.
Team forecast
Zimbabwe face these concerns
Zimbabwe's biggest concern is their fielding, which let them down in the last game with six missed chances.
Their batters also had a hard time in the previous game. Meanwhile, the Tigers put up an all-round show in the last game.
Fifties from Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim laid the foundation of their win.
Team composition
A look at the probable XIs
Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Sikandar Raza is the only player from a Full Member nation with the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.
Blessing Muzarabani has been Zimbabwe's star performer with the ball in this series, taking six wickets at 8.17.
Bangladesh spinners Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain claimed three and four wickets, respectively, in the last game.
In the second game, Hassan and Tanzid posted the highest stand for Bangladesh versus Zimbabwe in T20Is (120 runs)
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