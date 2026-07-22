1st T20I: India eye victory against Zimbabwe after poor run

The Harare Sports Club generally offers a balanced pitch, with pacers getting seam movement and bounce early on. While batting can get tricky in phases, spinners usually come into play.

Two of the three T20Is in the Zimbabwe-Bangladesh series in Harare were won by the teams batting first.

The impending game, starting 4:30pm IST, will be an afternoon affair in Zimbabwe with no chances of rain.

It will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports and live-streamed on FanCode.