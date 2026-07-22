1st T20I: India eye victory against Zimbabwe after poor run
What's the story
India would hope to end their winless streak in the shortest format when they face Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club on July 23. Under Shreyas Iyer, India suffered a 0-2 series defeat against Ireland and a 0-4 loss to England. They have been winless since lifting the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are coming off a 2-1 T20I series defeat to Bangladesh.
Details
Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details
The Harare Sports Club generally offers a balanced pitch, with pacers getting seam movement and bounce early on. While batting can get tricky in phases, spinners usually come into play.
Two of the three T20Is in the Zimbabwe-Bangladesh series in Harare were won by the teams batting first.
The impending game, starting 4:30pm IST, will be an afternoon affair in Zimbabwe with no chances of rain.
It will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports and live-streamed on FanCode.
Captaincy challenges
Iyer's captaincy under scrutiny
Iyer, who took over from Suryakumar Yadav, lost six of his first seven T20Is as captain, suffering series defeats to Ireland and England. The first T20I against England was washed out.
The Indian squad now includes 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who will open with Abhishek Sharma in all three matches.
India are without Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna, while Rinku Singh is their designated finisher.
Team strategy
Zimbabwean fast bowlers could create chaos
Zimbabwe announced their 15-member squad on the eve of the 1st T20I.
The team, led by Sikandar Raza, saw the return of all-rounder Wessly Madhevere and fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri after their absence from the Bangladesh T20Is.
Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava could trouble India on what could be a seam-friendly Harare deck.
Wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has been given his maiden call-up.
Lineups
A look at likely XIs
Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicket-keeper), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani.
India (Probable XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Mayank Yadav.
Information
Head-to-head record
According to ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed in 14 T20Is, with India winning 11. Each of Zimbabwe's three T20I wins has come at home. India have a 9-3 lead over Zimbabwe in the nation.
Performers
Players in spotlight
Abhishek has been scoring the bulk of runs for India in T20Is. He has scored 503 runs from 20 T20Is with a strike rate of 195.71 this year.
Sooryavanshi, who earlier became India's youngest debutant, has a chance to replicate his IPL numbers in Harare.
A fine start will also be imperative for Iyer, who eyes his maiden win as India's captain.
Meanwhile, India will be wary of Muzarabani, who has taken 17 T20I wickets at 15.11 this year.