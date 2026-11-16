Batting first in the game, Bangladesh posted their highest-ever total against South Africa (400/10).

In reply, South Africa lost veteran opener Aiden Markram (4) in just the second over of their innings.

Despite the early setback, Ackerman and Hamza weathered the storm with a stunning 202-run stand.

While Ackerman (157) was the aggressor, Hamza also played with great intent and powered the team's total.

The latter, however, fell short of a century after Mominul Haque's part-time spin caught his edge for 83 runs.

His 129-ball stay was laced with 12 fours.