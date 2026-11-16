SA's Zubayr Hamza misses out on his maiden Test ton
What's the story
South African batter Zubayr Hamza missed out on what would have been his maiden Test hundred. The number-three batter played an 83-run knock on Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Johannesburg. He put up a double-century stand alongside centurion Marques Ackerman to put his side in command. This was Hamza's 43rd fifty in First-Class cricket and a second one in Tests. Here are the key stats.
Knock
A solid hand from Hamza
Batting first in the game, Bangladesh posted their highest-ever total against South Africa (400/10).
In reply, South Africa lost veteran opener Aiden Markram (4) in just the second over of their innings.
Despite the early setback, Ackerman and Hamza weathered the storm with a stunning 202-run stand.
While Ackerman (157) was the aggressor, Hamza also played with great intent and powered the team's total.
The latter, however, fell short of a century after Mominul Haque's part-time spin caught his edge for 83 runs.
His 129-ball stay was laced with 12 fours.
Stats
Hamza celebrates Test comeback in style
Hamza, who replaced David Bedingham in the Playing XI, last played a Test match for South Africa in February 2024 against New Zealand.
His only previous 50-plus score in the Test format was a 62 against India in the 2019 Ranchi affair.
Playing his ninth Test as per Cricinfo, Hamza has raced to 390 runs across 17 innings at an average of 22.94.
Information
Here are his FC stats
Hamza has an average of 48-plus in First-Class cricket. From 113 matches (187 innings), he has completed 7,937 runs. The one against Bangladesh was his 43rd fifty. He also has 20 tons under his belt.