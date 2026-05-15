'100%...': Why Trump agreed with Xi's US 'declining nation' comment 

United States President Donald Trump said he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping 's assertion that the US is a declining nation. Trump, however, clarified that Xi was referring to the Joe Biden administration and not the country's current state. "When President Xi very elegantly referred to the US as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden....and on that score, he was 100% correct," Trump said.

Economic resurgence America has made a comeback, claims Trump "Our country suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender policies for everybody, men in women's sports," Trump said. He claimed that America has made a comeback, calling it the "hottest nation anywhere in the world." He highlighted record stock markets, a strong job market, fresh investment commitments, military strength and renewed global influence as signs of America's resurgence. "Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi!" he wrote.

Meeting Xi and Trump agreed to develop 'constructive China-US relationship' According to Beijing's official English readout of the summit, Xi and Trump agreed to develop a "constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability" during their meeting. This will be the guiding framework for the next three years and beyond. The strategic positioning would be led by cooperation and "measured competition" with manageable differences, Xi said, adding that this framework must be translated into concrete actions.

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Drugs US urges China to curb fentanyl flows The two leaders also discussed enhancing economic cooperation by expanding market access for US businesses in China and increasing Chinese investment in American industries. Trump also urged Beijing to curb fentanyl flows into the US and increase purchases of American agricultural goods. The meeting also touched on regional conflicts such as the Middle East, Ukraine, and Korean Peninsula crises, according to the Chinese readout, which did not offer more details.

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