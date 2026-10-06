11 Indian sailors injured after projectile hits ship in Hormuz
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned an attack on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, saying the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern. The incident occurred while the ship was transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. "Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learned that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," MEA said in a statement.
Medical assistance
MEA thanks Omani authorities for support
The MEA has thanked Omani authorities for their valuable support in evacuating the injured crew members. They are now receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman.
The MEA has also called for the restoration of navigation and commerce through international waterways at the earliest.
"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," it said in its statement.
Attack
Attack comes amid rising tensions in region
The attack on MT On Peace comes amid a spate of incidents involving commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a commercial tanker was forced to turn back after being hailed and threatened by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The incident happened on Monday at around 08:27 UTC, approximately 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.