13 confirmed dead after 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan
What's the story
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and leaving thousands without power. The quake's epicenter was around 20km south of Kumamoto City in central Kyushu. A partially collapsed shopping mall near Kumamoto was later torn apart by an explosion, killing two women in their twenties and leaving around 20-30 workers unaccounted for.
Ongoing rescue
Gas explosion feared at Aeon mall
Around 20 to 30 mall workers remained unaccounted for, public broadcaster NHK said.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, "Even now, there are people waiting to be rescued, and this is a race against time."
Investigations are underway into a possible gas explosion at Aeon Mall, as rescuers reported smelling gas inside the building.
Additional impact
Nine missing from factory, hospitals treating dozens
The earthquake also caused a chimney to collapse at a Nippon Paper Industries factory, leaving nine missing and four seriously injured.
Hospitals are treating dozens of patients, with around 260,000 people asked to go to evacuation centers across the prefecture.
Police received 386 emergency calls after the quake, reporting collapsed buildings and rescue requests.
Health concerns
Authorities warn of aftershocks, heat stroke risk
Authorities have warned residents to be alert for more strong quakes and possible landslides.
With over 36,000 homes still without power amid soaring temperatures, authorities have also warned about the risk of heat stroke.
Per Reuters, one hospital in Uki city was unable to function due to a power outage caused by the earthquake, while another had suspended admissions after accepting 86 injured people.
Corporate impact
Mall suffered extensive damage, companies suspend operations
The Aeon mall, the largest in the prefecture, suffered extensive damage with one side torn away by an explosion.
The incident affected corporate operations as well; Tokyo Electron and Honda suspended operations at their plants while TSMC evacuated workers from its local plant but resumed operations later on July 28.