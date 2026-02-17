14 killed, 25 wounded in bombings, gunfight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 

At least 14 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in a series of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan . The incidents included two bomb blasts and a gunfight. The first attack was a suicide bombing at a religious seminary in Bajaur district, which killed eight security personnel and injured 10 others. A child was also killed when the blast damaged nearby houses.

Second attack Second bombing in Bannu town The second bombing took place in Bannu town when an explosive-laden rickshaw detonated near the Miryan police station. This attack claimed the lives of two civilians and injured 17 others. In a third incident, three police personnel were killed during a search operation in Shangla district. The operation also resulted in the deaths of three militants linked to attacks on Chinese nationals.

Rising violence Recent surge in violence These incidents come on the heels of a recent mosque bombing in Islamabad that killed 31 and injured 169. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for that attack. Over the past year, anti-regime armed groups have intensified their activities, especially targeting Chinese projects and personnel in Pakistan. In March, five Chinese workers were killed in a suicide bombing at a dam construction site on the Karakoram Highway.

