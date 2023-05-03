World

14-year-old boy opens fire at school, kills 8 children

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023

A 14-year-old boy allegedly opened fire at his school in Serbia's Belgrade on Wednesday, killing eight children and a security guard, reported Evening Standard. According to the police, the boy is a seventh-grade student and has been arrested. He used his father's gun for the attack at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, Sky News reported, quoting officials.