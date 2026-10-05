What we know about the Russian plague scare

She reportedly told medical staff she had accidentally broken a test tube containing the pneumonic plague pathogen, Yersinia pestis, a bacterium usually found in small mammals and their fleas.

Some reported that she became ill after returning from a work trip.

She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with signs of severe pneumonia in Shelekhov. She was placed on a ventilator and died on Thursday.

However, Russian authorities have not officially confirmed that plague was the cause of death.