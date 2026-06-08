8 killed after 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines
What's the story
A Philippine disaster official said authorities are verifying reports of at least eight deaths after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday. The quake, which was centered south of General Santos city, also triggered tsunami warnings across the region. Philippine authorities have advised residents in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground immediately.
Aftershocks felt
Aftershocks felt; buildings damaged
The United States Geological Survey reported a series of strong aftershocks, with the largest measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale. Social media videos verified by AFP showed extensive damage in General Santos City, including a shopping center and an unoccupied school building that crumbled. "Many buildings were affected, but I cannot enumerate them now because we are busy with ongoing rescues," Master Sergeant Robert Dagon of the General Santos City police said.
Evacuation order
President Ferdinand Marcos orders suspension of classes
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has ordered the suspension of classes in Mindanao island and urged immediate evacuation from coastal areas. "Move to higher ground now. Do not wait," he said, emphasizing the importance of safety over material possessions. In Kiamba, a coastal town near the epicenter, around 50,000 residents have evacuated to higher ground.
Tsunami alerts
Tsunami warnings issued for several countries
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned of possible hazardous tsunami waves within three hours along the coasts of several countries, including Indonesia. Japan has also issued a tsunami advisory for parts of its Pacific coast, predicting waves up to one meter high. Smaller tsunami waves were also possible in Taiwan, Palau, Guam, Papua New Guinea and several island nations and territories in the western Pacific.
Seismic risk
Philippines prone to earthquakes
The Philippines is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of strong seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. The country experiences earthquakes almost daily due to this geological setting. In October, eastern Mindanao was hit by two major quakes of 7.4 and 6.7 magnitudes, killing at least eight people and causing widespread destruction.