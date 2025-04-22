What's the story

After the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, the Catholic Church is set to witness a major change.

A total of 135 cardinals below the age of 80 will assemble in Vatican City's Sistine Chapel to choose his successor.

They include four Indian cardinals: Cardinal Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao do Rosario Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.