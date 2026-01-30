LOADING...
Home / News / World News / $7,750 silver train, Pashmina shawl...: US discloses Indian gifts
$7,750 silver train, Pashmina shawl...: US discloses Indian gifts
The list includes both tangible items and travel-related gifts with a minimum value of $480

$7,750 silver train, Pashmina shawl...: US discloses Indian gifts

By Snehil Singh
Jan 30, 2026
06:24 pm
What's the story

The United States State Department has released a detailed list of gifts exchanged between Indian leaders and their American counterparts for 2023 and 2024. The list includes both tangible items and travel-related gifts with a minimum value of $480. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gifts to the then-President Joe Biden include a "Wood Chest, Scarf, Saffron with Jar, Wood Box for Tea" on September 10, 2023 (valued at $562).

Gift details

Wood chest, saffron disposed of perishable items

PM Modi also presented a "Sterling Silver Metal Train Set" to Biden on July 16, 2024 (valued at $7,750). The wood chest, scarf, and wood box were sent to the US National Archives (NARA), while perishable items like saffron and tea were disposed of according to United States Secret Service policies. The silver train set has also been transferred to NARA.

Additional gifts

Pashmina shawl for First Lady Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden received a "Pashmina Shawl" on October 21, 2024 (valued at $2,969), which has been transferred to NARA. Vice President Kamala Harris was gifted a "Lord Krishna Raas Leela Silver Box" by PM Modi on October 18, 2024 (valued at $1,330). This gift was also sent to NARA.

Advertisement

Other gifts

Cufflinks gifted to Douglas Emhoff

The list also includes cufflinks gifted by PM Modi to Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on October 18, 2024 (valued at $585.65). These, too, were transferred to NARA. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gave a "Kashmir Pashmina Scarf with Box" to Jacob Sullivan on August 23, 2024 (valued at $599). The records state that this gift was transferred to the General Services Administration (GSA).

Advertisement

Defense gift

Rajnath Singh's Shiva Nataraja statue gift to Lloyd Austin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gifted a "Shiva Nataraja Bronze Statue" to then Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on November 24, 2022 (valued at $3,700). The disposition for this gift is pending transfer to GSA. The report states that "non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and US," justifying the acceptance of these gifts.

Advertisement