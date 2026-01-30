$7,750 silver train, Pashmina shawl...: US discloses Indian gifts

The United States State Department has released a detailed list of gifts exchanged between Indian leaders and their American counterparts for 2023 and 2024. The list includes both tangible items and travel-related gifts with a minimum value of $480. Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's gifts to the then-President Joe Biden include a "Wood Chest, Scarf, Saffron with Jar, Wood Box for Tea" on September 10, 2023 (valued at $562).

Gift details Wood chest, saffron disposed of perishable items PM Modi also presented a "Sterling Silver Metal Train Set" to Biden on July 16, 2024 (valued at $7,750). The wood chest, scarf, and wood box were sent to the US National Archives (NARA), while perishable items like saffron and tea were disposed of according to United States Secret Service policies. The silver train set has also been transferred to NARA.

Additional gifts Pashmina shawl for First Lady Jill Biden First Lady Jill Biden received a "Pashmina Shawl" on October 21, 2024 (valued at $2,969), which has been transferred to NARA. Vice President Kamala Harris was gifted a "Lord Krishna Raas Leela Silver Box" by PM Modi on October 18, 2024 (valued at $1,330). This gift was also sent to NARA.

Other gifts Cufflinks gifted to Douglas Emhoff The list also includes cufflinks gifted by PM Modi to Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on October 18, 2024 (valued at $585.65). These, too, were transferred to NARA. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gave a "Kashmir Pashmina Scarf with Box" to Jacob Sullivan on August 23, 2024 (valued at $599). The records state that this gift was transferred to the General Services Administration (GSA).

