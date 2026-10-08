A 16-year-old Bryce airlifted after AI directions on Crown Mountain
World
A 16-year-old named Bryce got stuck on a risky climbing route called the "Widowmaker" at Crown Mountain, British Columbia, after following AI-generated directions for his hike.
Realizing he was in trouble, he called for help and was airlifted to safety by North Shore Rescue's helicopter team.
Experts caution against relying on AI
Afterward, experts stressed that while AI tools like Claude AI and Google Maps can be helpful, they shouldn't replace real research or outdoor experience.
Bryce admitted he did not blame the AI and acknowledged that accidentally entering Widowmaker Arete was his mistake.
The whole incident is a good reminder: always double-check your plans and know your limits before heading outdoors.