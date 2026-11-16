Abbas Araghchi criticizes US at Islamabad, urges eco security cooperation
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, took aim at the US at a major meeting in Islamabad, saying the U.S.'s aggressive moves are making things unstable in the region.
He made it clear that Iran's military actions are just to defend itself, not to threaten neighbors.
Araghchi also suggested that ECO countries, like Pakistan and Turkey, should build their own security system and work together on energy, especially since tensions with the US keep shaking up energy supplies.
Araghchi says Iran upholds international law
Araghchi urged ECO members to step up conversations about security and energy so everyone can handle ongoing challenges better.
Even though there is a temporary agreement in place, big disagreements over sanctions and safety have not gone away.
As he put it, Abbas Araghchi said, "Iran has consistently upheld international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes, including through diplomacy," a reminder that dialogue is still on the table.