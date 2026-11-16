Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, took aim at the US at a major meeting in Islamabad, saying the U.S.'s aggressive moves are making things unstable in the region.

He made it clear that Iran's military actions are just to defend itself, not to threaten neighbors.

Araghchi also suggested that ECO countries, like Pakistan and Turkey, should build their own security system and work together on energy, especially since tensions with the US keep shaking up energy supplies.