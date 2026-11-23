About 450 German schools evacuated after 'Death awaits you' emails
On Monday, about 450 schools across Germany had to be evacuated after receiving bomb-threat emails with the chilling subject line "Death awaits you."
Police responded, and police in Freiburg confirmed that they had received reports of alleged bomb threats at various schools, including through the emergency line.
Authorities investigate Europewide fake bomb threats
Authorities have launched an investigation to track down whoever sent these threats.
This isn't an isolated case: similar fake bomb threats have been hitting schools, flights, and media outlets across Europe this month.
German officials are now looking for any connections between these incidents while working to protect students and staff.