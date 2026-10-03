About 70,000 march in Spain as eviction prompts strike calls

While most protests stayed peaceful, tensions spiked in Valencia, where police used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up crowds.

Valeria Racu, spokeswoman for the Tenants Union, told reporters in Madrid that a general strike would be called after talks with labor unions.

Meanwhile, bad weather forced protest cancelations in Barcelona and Hospitalet de Llobregat.

With talk of possible snap elections in November, Nando de Anguulo, 26, said, "It's a shame," and complained that people have to adapt to political parties, not the other way around.