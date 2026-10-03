About 70,000 march in Spain as eviction prompts strike calls
On Saturday, about 70,000 people marched through Madrid, and other Spanish cities, demanding real action on the country's growing housing crisis.
The protests kicked off after lawmakers blocked government measures aimed at addressing the housing crisis, and things got even more heated when news spread about an 87-year-old woman being evicted from her home in Madrid.
That moment sparked calls for a general strike.
Valencia unrest as strike planned
While most protests stayed peaceful, tensions spiked in Valencia, where police used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up crowds.
Valeria Racu, spokeswoman for the Tenants Union, told reporters in Madrid that a general strike would be called after talks with labor unions.
Meanwhile, bad weather forced protest cancelations in Barcelona and Hospitalet de Llobregat.
With talk of possible snap elections in November, Nando de Anguulo, 26, said, "It's a shame," and complained that people have to adapt to political parties, not the other way around.