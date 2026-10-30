Accused in Cornell rape case seeks removal of Letitia James
World
In a closely watched Cornell rape case, the accused is asking for New York Attorney General Letitia James to be removed as special prosecutor.
The main concern? James's social media posts showed support for the accuser, and now the defense says she cannot be truly impartial.
A judge in Monticello listened to arguments this week and questioned whether he had the authority to remove James from their cases.
Jane Doe alleges 2024 fraternity rape
James was brought in after local authorities chose not to press charges.
Assistant Attorney General Kaitlin Vigars says there is no real harm since no charges have actually been filed yet.
The lawsuit comes from a former Cornell student, Jane Doe, who says she was raped at a fraternity party back in October 2024.