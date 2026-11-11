Accused spy Alice Huang entered Taiwan on Hong Kong passport
Taiwanese officials have confirmed that Alice Huang, a Chinese woman accused of spying for China, entered the country using a Hong Kong passport.
She is being investigated amid allegations of spying on NVIDIA while in a relationship with its CEO, Jensen Huang.
Authorities say officials were aware of her relevant entry and exit records and, as far as they understand, have had her entry permit revoked since she is currently overseas.
Jensen Huang admits affair amid probes
Jensen Huang's public admission of his affair with Alice comes amid broader investigations into possible espionage at NVIDIA and at Megaspeed, where she used to work.
With Hong Kong passport holders facing fewer barriers to enter Taiwan, the case has raised concerns about security gaps.
Taiwan's interior minister says border protocols are under review to help prevent future incidents like this.