Actor Khan challenges government notice ordering him to leave India

Khan says he only stopped by the Mumbai protest out of curiosity and was not part of any group.

He says he and his family were taken around for over 90 minutes and taken to Yellow Gate police station at around 7pm before being released, and Khan says he has had OCI status since 2006 and is disputing the notice to leave India.

The Bombay High Court will hear the plea today, October 27, after it was adjourned yesterday.