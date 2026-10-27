Actor Khan challenges government notice ordering him to leave India
Actor Imran Khan is challenging the Centre's decision in court after being told he must leave India by October 28.
The notice claims he allegedly visited a protest at August Kranti Maidan against the Chief Election Commissioner, but Khan, who has had Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status since 2006, says he is done nothing wrong and wants to stay.
Bombay High Court hears Khan plea
Khan says he only stopped by the Mumbai protest out of curiosity and was not part of any group.
He says he and his family were taken around for over 90 minutes and taken to Yellow Gate police station at around 7pm before being released, and Khan says he has had OCI status since 2006 and is disputing the notice to leave India.
The Bombay High Court will hear the plea today, October 27, after it was adjourned yesterday.