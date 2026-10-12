Actor Khan joins Mumbai protest, police van photo goes viral
Imran Khan, best known for Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, is back in the spotlight after joining a protest in Mumbai against the Chief Election Commissioner, amid concerns surrounding electoral processes and voter-roll revisions.
A candid photo of him in a police van with the caption "Apparently I'm going for a drive" quickly went viral, and fans appreciated his down-to-earth attitude.
Actor Khan's detention posts spark debate
Khan showed up with his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan, skipping any celebrity drama and blending in as regular citizens.
Their honest participation (and posts about being briefly detained) sparked conversations about freedom of expression.
Fans drew parallels between Khan's real-life actions and his soft-spoken, slightly awkward, thoroughly lovable movie character, calling out how he still brings those hero vibes off-screen.