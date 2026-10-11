Afghan Taliban fire on Pakistani posts at Kurram-Paktia, 12 killed
World
Tensions spiked this week at the Kurram-Paktia border as Afghan Taliban forces fired on Pakistani military posts, reportedly to help militants cross over from Afghanistan.
Pakistani troops pushed back hard, killing 12 armed fighters and shutting down the border to stop further infiltration.
Pakistan ramps up Operation Ghazab lil-Haq
This clash is part of a bigger struggle along the Durand Line, with Pakistan ramping up its Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against insurgents it says are operating from safe havens permitted by the Taliban regime in Kabul.
Meanwhile, the Taliban's 203 Mansouri Army Corps has accused Pakistan of starting the fight by launching missile attacks into Afghanistan.
With multiple ceasefire attempts failing, things remain tense on both sides.