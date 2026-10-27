After Karak attack, Jordan strikes Syria, at least 6 killed
World
Jordan carried out airstrikes in southern Syria on Monday, leaving at least six people dead, some of them children.
The strikes were aimed at groups linked to a deadly attack on St. George's Church in Karak, which killed nine people.
Jordan didn't coordinate with Syria beforehand, and now both countries are talking about security concerns.
Jordan arrests 3 church attack suspects
Jordanian authorities arrested three suspects tied to the church attack.
The men (Hazza Zaidan Mohammed, Meshal Zaidan Mohammed, and Ahmad Sami Hussein) were found armed in an empty house and are now hospitalized.
These quick moves show how seriously Jordan is taking its security after such a rare attack on a religious site.