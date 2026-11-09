After midterms Democrats plan investigations as Trump calls efforts extortion
After the midterms, Democrats are gearing up to investigate President Trump's administration, but Trump is pushing back, calling their efforts "extortion."
Attorney General Todd Blanche has even hinted at possible criminal probes into Democrats.
Rep. Robert Garcia, who is poised to chair the powerful House Oversight Committee in the next Congress, says his team won't be intimidated, setting the stage for a tense political showdown.
Democrats prioritize living costs and unity
Even as they prepare for these investigations, Democrats say they're still focused on everyday problems like rising living costs.
Senator-elect Adam Hamilton is urging his party to avoid divisive impeachment battles and stick together.
Bernie Sanders also reminds everyone that holding Trump accountable shouldn't distract from getting real work done in Congress.