After Riyadh airport attack 1 Indian killed 3 in ICU
World
After an attack at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, three Indians are in the ICU, but currently stable. Sadly, one Indian lost their life.
The Indian embassy says it is supporting the victims' families and appreciates the help from Saudi authorities.
Embassy warns Indians amid Houthi attacks
The embassy has asked Indians in Saudi Arabia to stay alert, stay indoors as necessary, and follow local instructions because of ongoing attacks by Yemen's Houthi forces.
It has also reminded Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.
If you need help, the embassy and consulate are running as usual and there is a 24/7 helpline available.