Ahmad Vahidi warns Iran war could spread beyond West Asia
Iran's top military official, Ahmad Vahidi, just warned that if Iran gets pulled into a new war, the fighting might not stay limited to West Asia.
At a ceremony in Tehran, he also said there is no geographical limitation on increasing the range of Iran's missiles, stressing this with tensions running high.
Iran signals wider military escalation
Vahidi's comments signal that Iran is willing to take its military actions further if pushed, echoing threats against US bases and recent tanker fires near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran is making it clear that any conflict could have bigger consequences for international security.