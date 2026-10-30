Ahmed Nur Said Elmi identifies as gay in August paper
World
Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who is both the alleged brother and former husband of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, has publicly identified as a gay man in an academic paper published this August.
The paper, written while he researched queer violence in Kenya, has brought fresh attention to their 2009 marriage, which was allegedly about helping Elmi obtain legal immigration status.
Elmi revelation renews Omar marriage questions
Elmi's revelation (published in August 2026) came weeks before federal agents raided Omar's Washington home on October 12, 2026.
With Elmi's sexuality now public and his research highlighting struggles faced by queer people in East Africa, questions around the legitimacy of his marriage to Omar are once again front and center.