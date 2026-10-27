AI-generated ads reach $137 million in 2026 US midterms, transparency questioned

A lot of these AI ads show fake images or videos of candidates: 220 such cases were spotted in 34 states through October 11.

Thanks to AI, making these ads is way cheaper than before, but rules are all over the place: while some states have deepfake laws (many under legal challenge), there's still no nationwide guideline.

Most voters aren't fans of AI-generated campaign content, and many say it makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.