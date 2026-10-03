AI report almost triggered U.S.-China incident over alleged nuclear parts
World
An AI-powered intelligence report almost caused a serious U.S.-China incident earlier this year.
The system mistakenly flagged a Chinese ship in the Middle East as carrying nuclear weapons parts during the U.S.-Iran conflict, leading the US to prepare for military action.
Thankfully, officials double-checked and caught the error just in time, avoiding an international mess.
AI hallucination risks in military intelligence
This close call is a reminder that while AI can be helpful, it sometimes makes stuff up: hallucination.
In high-stakes areas like military intelligence, real people need to review what AI suggests.
Relying only on technology without human judgment can be risky and even spark global trouble.