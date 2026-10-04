Airbus urges inspections of A330neo built 2021 to July 2026
World
Airbus is asking airlines to do extra inspections on A330neo planes built from 2021 to July 2026, after concerns about stray tools or debris being left in the tail section.
These checks should be added to regular maintenance just to be safe, and Airbus says, "We do not compromise on quality and safety."
EASA to decide inspections by mid-November
Airbus is teaming up with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA, which hasn't found any urgent danger so far.
EASA will decide by mid-November which planes need checking and when.
Even with these extra inspections slowing things down a bit, Airbus still rolls out four A330neos a month, and plans to boost that number by 2029.
The jet remains a popular, cost-friendly option for airlines looking to upgrade their fleets.