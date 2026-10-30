Ajit Kaur, 72, found dead in Lower Lateral 3 canal
World
Ajit Kaur, a 72-year-old woman who went missing from her Ceres home in August, was sadly found dead in a California canal on October 24.
Her body was discovered by a Turlock Irrigation District employee while patrolling the Lower Lateral 3 Canal near Central Avenue and Keyes Road in Ceres.
Kaur had last been seen leaving home in a peach salwar suit.
Nicole Lynn asked for privacy
After she disappeared, Kaur's family turned to social media for help while police searched the area near her apartment and the nearby canal, but came up empty.
Once her identity was confirmed, family member Nicole Lynn shared their heartbreak on Facebook and asked for privacy as they grieve.