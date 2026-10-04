Al Qaeda's al-Bayan urges attacks on American and Israeli airliners
Al Qaeda has put out a new message calling for attacks on American and Israeli airliners, referencing both the 9/11 attacks and September 30's attempted hijacking of a Flydubai flight.
The latest edition of al-Bayan, circulated on Telegram channels, specifically encourages targeting planes with "Zionists" and Americans on board, reminding us that these threats are still very real.
Flydubai FZ1073 co-pilot attacks captain midflight
This warning comes just after a shocking event on Flydubai Flight FZ1073, where the co-pilot attacked the captain mid-flight with an ax, nearly causing disaster.
Quick action by passengers and off-duty pilots saved everyone on board.
The United Arab Emirates is investigating the incident as an attempted terrorist attack, with help from Saudi Arabia; meanwhile, Israeli security officials have said he was likely acting alone.