Albania protests enter 4th day, Edi Rama alleges foreign interference
Protests in Albania have entered their fourth day, with protesters hitting the streets over university conditions and high tuition fees.
Prime Minister Edi Rama claims "foreign hands" are behind the unrest, saying outside forces want to destabilize the country and block its path to joining the EU.
The demonstrations started in Tirana but have now spread to other cities, leading to student boycotts and scattered violence.
About 160 detained in Albania protests
Things escalated as police used tear gas and water cannons on crowds, while protesters threw stones and set garbage bins on fire.
About 160 people have been detained so far, and several police officers were injured.
The interior minister admitted two officers went too far during the crackdown. They have been suspended.
Despite all this, public frustration over education costs is still running high across Albania.