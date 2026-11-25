Police met the plane in Phoenix and took the passenger off after he got a minor injury during the incident. He was sent for medical evaluation.

The FAA is now looking into what happened, and the FBI has been notified too.

American Airlines said, "The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their assistance and understanding."

After a delay, the flight continued on to Chicago.