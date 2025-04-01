India-China ties should take form of 'elephant-dragon tango': Xi Jinping
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with India, called for closer cooperation between the two countries.
In a message to President Droupadi Murmu, he referred to their ties as a "Dragon-Elephant tango," representing harmonious coexistence and shared progress.
The call for unity comes amid increasing global trade tensions, especially with the United States of America imposing tariffs on Chinese goods.
Trade concerns
Xi's message amid global trade tensions
Xi urged the two countries to improve communication, coordinate on major international affairs, and ensure peace along their shared Himalayan border.
This is crucial considering the military clash in Galwan in 2020 had strained India-China relations.
However, recent diplomatic engagements suggest that there is a possible shift toward de-escalation.
High-level military and diplomatic talks have been held by both nations to address the border disputes.
Trade history
Both countries should contribute to world peace: Xi
He also underlined the importance of both countries contributing to global peace and development, according to Xinhua.
Xi described India and China as ancient civilizations, noting that both were large developing countries and members of the Global South.
He claimed that the two countries were "at a critical stage of their respective modernization efforts."
On her part, President Murmu called for a stable, dependable, and cordial bilateral relationship that benefits both countries and the world.