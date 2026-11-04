Amy Acton accuses Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio governor's ad dispute
Things just got tense in Ohio's governor's race.
Democratic candidate Amy Acton is calling out rival Vivek Ramaswamy for running an ad that features her estranged mother, accusing Acton of being a "liar."
Acton says, "I do know and believe that my opponent crossed the line," and called Ramaswamy "a danger," "out of touch," and "out for himself."
Ad drew bipartisan criticism, Trump support
The ad, which includes Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, urging people not to vote for her, drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans (including Ohio's Republican Governor Mike DeWine), who felt it crossed a line.
Still, it picked up support from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
The whole episode highlights just how personal (and divided) this year's governor's race has become.