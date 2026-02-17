Anderson Cooper exits '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years

Anderson Cooper has announced his departure from CBS News's 60 Minutes program after nearly two decades. The decision comes amid a series of staffing changes at the iconic news network. Cooper has been a correspondent for 60 Minutes through a partnership between CBS News and CNN since the 2006-2007 season.

Personal reasons Statement on his departure In a statement, Cooper said, "For nearly 20 years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible." He added that being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the greatest honors of his career.

Leadership changes Controversies surrounding CBS News and '60 Minutes' The editorial independence of CBS News and its flagship show 60 Minutes has been questioned since David Ellison, the network's new owner, appointed Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief. Weiss, an opinion writer and editor with no prior experience in broadcast television, has already made controversial decisions like withholding a report on El Salvador's Cecot prison from 60 Minutes.

Advertisement