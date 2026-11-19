Andy Burnham to announce UK sending 1,000 drones in Berlin
The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine by sending 1,000 long-range drones, each able to fly about 1006km.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to announce the move at a big international meeting in Berlin.
These drones are meant to help Ukraine hit Russian military sites beyond the front lines, especially as winter sets in.
The delivery is part of a larger £260 million aid package.
UK sent £35.5bn aid to Ukraine
This latest package fits into the U.K.'s bigger commitment to Ukraine, with most of the funding spent at home. It follows recent Ukrainian strikes on key Russian targets.
The UK also pledged further air defense support this week and sanctioned Russia's 10 major oil producers.
Since Russia invaded in 2022, the UK has sent £35.5 billion in aid to back Ukraine's fight for freedom and sovereignty.