Anglo-French mission would allow peacekeepers to return fire in Ukraine
World
UK and European troops would be allowed to fire back if attacked by Russians when potentially stationed as peacekeepers in Ukraine after a ceasefire.
This is part of a new Anglo-French-led mission aiming to operate without relying on US tech like Starlink.
The goal is to keep peacekeepers safe and show that Europe's ready to handle security challenges together.
Multinational Koalicja drills test rapid deployment
Later this month, 2,800 troops from 11 countries, including France, the UK Germany, Poland, and Sweden, will team up in Poland for Exercise Koalicja.
The drill will practice rapid deployment into Ukraine after any ceasefire and test how well these forces can work without US support.
It's all about boosting military readiness and making sure Ukraine has solid backup from its neighbors.