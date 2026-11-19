Anna McKee punches hippo to save husband in Okavango Delta
Talk about a wild honeymoon story: Anna McKee ended up punching a hippo to save her husband, Samuel, while they were canoeing in Botswana's Okavango Delta.
They accidentally got too close to a mother hippo and her babies, which led to the animal attacking, knocking Samuel into the water, and biting his leg.
Husband Samuel hospitalized after multiple surgeries
Anna didn't hesitate. She rushed through the water and actually punched the hippo, making it let go of Samuel.
Even with her brave move, Samuel was seriously hurt, with broken ribs and internal injuries. He spent 19 days in a South African hospital recovering after multiple surgeries.
The whole ordeal is a reminder that wildlife encounters on safari can get real fast, and that Anna's courage definitely made an impact.