Anthropic brings Swami Sarvapriyananda to San Francisco for AI ethics
World
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, recently brought Hindu monk Swami Sarvapriyananda to its San Francisco office for a chat about AI ethics.
Instead of just a virtual call, it had him visit in person (arranged by an AI, no less), and videos of Sarvapriyananda speaking about his visit have been making the rounds online.
Swami Sarvapriyananda asked to sign NDA
While there, Sarvapriyananda referred to Anthropic's "shiny kid on the block, Mythos" and "Project Glasswing" while discussing his visit, and met with religious scholars and mental health experts.
He was then asked to sign an NDA, so some details are under wraps.
This isn't a one-off: Anthropic has also reached out to thinkers from Christianity and Judaism to get different ethical perspectives as it shapes its AI models.