Apanjon founder Sajjad Miah arrested amid fake gay asylum allegations

Sajjad Miah, a 42-year-old Bangladeshi transgender woman and founder of Apanjon, a London group supporting LGBTQ Bangladeshis, has been arrested in the UK

Authorities say she helped migrants fake being gay to get asylum, reportedly charging up to £4,500 for "evidence packages" with letters and photos.

Miah denies this, saying Apanjon only helps people genuinely at risk.