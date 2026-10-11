Apanjon founder Sajjad Miah arrested amid fake gay asylum allegations
Sajjad Miah, a 42-year-old Bangladeshi transgender woman and founder of Apanjon, a London group supporting LGBTQ Bangladeshis, has been arrested in the UK
Authorities say she helped migrants fake being gay to get asylum, reportedly charging up to £4,500 for "evidence packages" with letters and photos.
Miah denies this, saying Apanjon only helps people genuinely at risk.
Home Office reviewing Apanjon linked cases
The UK Home Office is now reviewing more than 100 asylum cases potentially linked to Apanjon.
During a recent raid, Miah was arrested, a second person was also arrested, and a third person was detained.
Some past cases had already raised doubts about whether Apanjon's documents were real or staged.
With this investigation underway, there are fresh concerns about how these claims might affect genuine LGBTQ asylum seekers who truly need protection.