APEC Shenzhen Trump calls AI 'almost completely good' opposes rules
At the big APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, President Trump called AI "almost completely good," but said we still need to watch out for its downsides.
He made it clear he is against any rules that might slow down AI progress, saying, "We won't allow that to happen."
Leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also at the summit.
Summit emphasizes technology cooperation and growth
This year's summit was all about countries teaming up on technology and economic growth.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pushed for more innovation with AI and a digital economy, while US President Donald Trump promised the United States would support stability in the Pacific.
The planned meeting between Trump, Xi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled for later on Wednesday.