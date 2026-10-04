Arizona court overturns Gabriel Horcasitas's 10-year sentence over A.I. video
World
An Arizona court threw out Gabriel Horcasitas's 10-year sentence after an A.I.-generated video was used at his hearing.
The video, made by the victim's family, digitally recreated Christopher Pelkey, the man killed in a 2021 road-rage shooting, and had the A.I. version express forgiveness directly to Horcasitas and address the judge.
Horcasitas's conviction stands but resentencing ordered
The appeals judges said using this A.I. video was a "fundamental error" because it could sway decisions unfairly.
While Horcasitas's conviction still stands, he'll get a new sentencing.
The case is sparking big questions about how far emerging tech like A.I. should go when justice is on the line.