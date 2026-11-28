Armed attackers seize cargo ship 64 nm southwest of Balhaf
A cargo ship was taken over by armed attackers off the southern coast of Yemen early Saturday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The ship's captain confirmed that unauthorized people are now in control, and the incident happened about 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf.
UKMTO warns ships amid growing piracy
UKMTO has issued a warning for ships nearby to stay alert while authorities investigate.
This hijacking is part of a growing trend of piracy and security threats in the region, especially near the Horn of Africa, which is making these busy sea routes riskier for global trade.