Asia-Pacific summit: US Russia China leaders call nuclear war unwinnable
Big news from the Asia-Pacific summit: US President Trump, Russia's Putin, and China's Xi just made a rare joint statement saying "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."
They're calling for more peace talks and also agreed to boost petroleum production.
The leaders asked the International Criminal Court to respect limits on prosecuting state officials.
US Russia China urge Ukraine peace
The trio focused on ending the Ukraine war, making food and energy supplies more secure, and cutting back on nuclear weapons.
Trump said they have a "special responsibility" to keep talking things out.
Xi called the meeting "constructive and highly productive," with all three pushing for more teamwork globally, especially in tackling big world problems together.