At least 10 killed in Gaza, including Khaled Abu Nada
Israeli airstrikes and a shooting in Gaza on Thursday killed at least 10 people, including senior Hamas official Khaled Abu Nada and his wife, after their apartment was hit in Deir al-Balah.
This is part of Israel's ongoing push to take down Hamas leaders as the conflict continues to escalate.
Netanyahu confirms Gaza strike, casualties climb
Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the targeted strike, saying no Hamas leader is out of reach.
In response, a senior Hamas official warned about repeated cease-fire violations.
The violence has led to rising casualties (16 schoolchildren have died this month) and worsening shortages of essentials like food and shelter for people living in Gaza.