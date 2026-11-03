At least 7 European flights hit by bomb hoaxes Tuesday
On Tuesday, at least seven flights across Europe, run by Ryanair, Wizz Air, LOT Polish Airlines, and Scandinavian Airlines, were hit with bomb threat scares.
Airports in Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, and Spain carried out emergency checks. Thankfully, no explosives turned up and everyone on board stayed safe.
UK officials called the alerts "malicious hoax threats," and said there were "well-tested processes for dealing with any potential threats, as well as malicious hoax threats, like those we've seen today."
Authorities cleared flights across 4 countries
Italian teams checked two Ryanair flights landing in Rome from Lisbon and Dublin; nothing dangerous was found.
In Poland, a LOT flight was diverted for inspection and a SAS plane landed safely after a threat. Both were cleared after thorough checks.
Bulgaria's Sofia Airport also searched Wizz Air and Ryanair planes following emailed threats but found nothing suspicious.
Meanwhile in Spain, authorities inspected a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia with similar results: all clear and passengers unharmed.