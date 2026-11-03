At least 7 European flights hit by bomb hoaxes Tuesday

On Tuesday, at least seven flights across Europe, run by Ryanair, Wizz Air, LOT Polish Airlines, and Scandinavian Airlines, were hit with bomb threat scares.

Airports in Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, and Spain carried out emergency checks. Thankfully, no explosives turned up and everyone on board stayed safe.

UK officials called the alerts "malicious hoax threats," and said there were "well-tested processes for dealing with any potential threats, as well as malicious hoax threats, like those we've seen today."