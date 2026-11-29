At least 9 dead in Comayagua bus ravine crash
A bus in Honduras crashed into a pickup truck and then fell into a ravine on Saturday, leaving at least nine people dead and 28 hurt.
The victims included the driver, three men, and five women.
The accident happened on a tough stretch of road in Comayagua while the bus was headed from Tegucigalpa to La Esperanza.
Growing Central American road safety concerns
This tragedy highlights growing concerns about road safety across Central America.
With so many lives lost or changed by crashes like this, there's an urgent need for better safety measures on these dangerous roads.