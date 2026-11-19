At Shenzhen APEC summit Xi Jinping urges stronger economic ties
At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Asia-Pacific countries to work closer together and build stronger economic ties.
He talked about creating a community based on solidarity, mutual assistance, openness, integration, innovation, and inclusive development, hoping to bring the region together.
APEC leaders seek stability amid tensions
Xi pushed for equal opportunities and a level playing field across all member economies, encouraging more people-to-people exchanges to boost trust.
The summit also became a space for big diplomatic talks: Russian President Putin argued that Western sanctions against Russia haven't worked, and there's talk of possible meetings between Xi, Trump, and Putin to tackle global security issues.
All in all, the summit highlighted how these leaders are trying to keep things stable as global tensions rise.