Atmospheric river threatens Northern California, flood advisory through 5pm Sunday
If you're heading home after Thanksgiving in California, get ready for some travel headaches. A big storm, an atmospheric river, is set to hit late Saturday or Sunday, bringing heavy rain to Northern California and a coastal flood advisory remains in effect through 5pm Sunday for parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast.
This comes right after recent coastal flooding from king tides, so roads could be extra tricky.
Bay Area gusts, Southern California storms
The Bay Area will see rain and gusty winds on Sunday and again on Tuesday, which could mean power outages.
Southern California isn't off the hook either, more storms are on the way all week, with a real risk of flash floods on Tuesday.
Travelers returning home should check for weather updates and pull over if things get bad, if you're in fire-prone areas, keep an eye out for evacuation alerts just in case.